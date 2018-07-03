Tue July 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2018

Man, wife die of electric shock

LAKKI MARWAT: A man and his wife died of an electric shock in Gandi Khankhel locality of Naurang town on Monday.

A villager told journalists that wife of Hazrat Ali suffered an electric shock when she tried to energise electric stabilizer.

“The deceased woman’s husband Hazrat Ali rushed to rescue her but he also suffered electric shock and both died instantly,” he maintained.

He said that the deceased pair belonged to a poor family. Both left behind four children.

Later both were laid to rest in the village’s graveyard. A large number of people attended their funeral prayers.

