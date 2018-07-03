Caretaker health minister Dr Daud takes oath

Print Story
PESHAWAR: Professor Dr. Muhammad Daud Khan took oath as caretaker Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra administered the oath to Dr Muhammad Daud at a ceremony at the Governor’s House.
