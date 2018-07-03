The News Education Expo today

PESHAWAR: The Education Expo of the Jang media group would be held a hotel here today (Tuesday).

The daylong expo titled ‘The News Education Expo’ would be held in Sheraz Arena hotel.

The entry will be free.

Around 40 universities and institutes would set up different stalls where their representatives would guide the participants about various programmes and share other information about their institutions.

A large number of people, particularly students are expected to participate and gather information about leading universities and other educational institutions and the programmes and other facilities these institutions offer which would help them in making right decisions in choosing a good institution for their future studies.