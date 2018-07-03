Women, children protest against power cuts, water shortage

JAMRUD: Residents including women and children on Monday staged protest against excessive power outages and lack of drinking water.

Led by tribal elders including, Nasir Khan Afridi, Mirajuddin and Shakir, the dwellers Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber tribal district took out the protest rally. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans power cuts and lack of dirking water.

The protesters gathered at the Pak-Afghan Highway after passing through various areas and blocked the road to traffic for some time.

Speaking on the occasion an elderly woman said that they people were facing a host of problems due to scarcity of water in the area. She said that earlier, water would be provided to the people through water-tankers, but now the situations were getting worse day by day. She lamented that there was no water for drinking in the area.

Nasir Khan and Mirajuddin said that the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) was carrying out over 22 hour-long power outages in the area.

The prolonged loadshedding had not only affected the dwellers but also it led to water shortage in the area, they lamented. The threatened to launch a protest campaign if the two issues were not addressed at the earliest.

Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully on the assurance of tribal elders to take the issue with concerned quarters. However, the residents of Tedi bazaar, Jamrud bazaar, Sur Kamar and other areas also staged a protest on the Pak-Afghan Highway to press the government to take steps to provide people with drinking water.