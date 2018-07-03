Civil servants discuss issues, election schedule of association

PESHAWAR: The representative body of the provincial civil servants on Monday discussed at a meeting the election schedule of the association and the issues facing the public servants.

A meeting of the PCS Officers Association was held under the chairmanship of President of the association, Abdul Ghafoor Beg.

The meeting was informed that the office-bearers of the association had completed the two-year term.

It was also informed the cabinet achieved many goals that included executive allowance, repatriation of deputationists, promotions in bulk of PMS/ PCS Officers, extension of schedule, end of biased inquiries against the PMS/ PCS officers, initiation and accelerating the case of PMS vs. PAS at the provincial assembly and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The chair appreciated the role of several active PMS/ PCS officers and former chief secretaries Abid Saeed and Mohammad Azam Khan who took their issues seriously.

The chair also announced elections and nominated Daud Khan, as election commissioner, Arshad Khan, assistant election commissioner and Kashif Iqbal Jilani as assistant election commissioner. The meeting was informed that the election committee would conduct elections within 30 to 60 days and the existing office-bearers would stand dissolved when the election schedule was announced by the election committee.