Rabbani slams caretaker govt for overstepping its mandate

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Monday criticised the caretaker government for overstepping its mandate by agreeing to implement a plan given by Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat, Rabbani said that the plan has bound the new government to commitments which need to be implemented within fifteen months. “Such a major step which has financial, political and repercussions on national security should have been left to new Parliament,” he maintained.

Rabbani further stated, “It is unfortunate, that even though the Senate is functioning, the government has not taken the House into confidence.”

“This issue will be raised in the upcoming session of the Senate and it would be than for the House to decide if it agrees with the conditionality that has been laid down by FATF,” Rabbani added.