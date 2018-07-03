PPP removes 4 senior leaders from offices

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday removed four senior party leaders from Southern Punjab from their offices over violation of party discipline.

PPP sources said that Shaukat Basra, serving as Secretary Information PPP Southern Punjab, Dr Javed Iqbal, General Secretary PPP Layyah, President PPP Multan Division Nosher Langrial and General Secretary PPP DG Khan Ghulam Fareed were removed from their positions.

The action was taken over violation of party rules and regulations, the PPP sources said and clarified that those found involved in contravention the party rules would have to face the consequences.