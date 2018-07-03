Asad says Nawaz may call for boycott a week before polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Monday that it seems former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will call for boycott a week before polls.

Speaking to media at Darbar-Aaliya Morha Sharif he said that Pakistan’s economy is under pressure due to the flawed policies of previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, adding that if given chance in the coming election PTI would resolve water crisis in Islamabad on urgent basis.

The PTI leader said that his party won’t strike any deal with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to come into the corridors of power. “The way things are going it looks like Almighty Allah wants to take an important task from Imran Khan,” he added.

During his visit Asad Umar requested shrine’s caretaker to do special prayers for his win in the forthcoming election.