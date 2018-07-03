We have to learn to suffer, says Neymar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAMARA: Neymar said Brazil need to “learn to suffer” after their 2-0 win over Mexico on Monday booked a World Cup quarter-final place.
The five-time champions overcame a tricky start to the last-16 tie, as second-half goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino sealed a deserved victory.
“We have to learn to suffer,” said Neymar. “It was a very difficult match, we knew the quality of our opponents.”
“I’m very happy with my performance but even more so with the team’s victory,” he said.
Brazil are bidding for a record-extending sixth world title after their semi-final humiliation four years ago against Germany on home soil, but would face a tough test against a talented Belgium outfit should the Red Devils get past Japan.
