Tue July 03, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 3, 2018

We have to learn to suffer, says Neymar

SAMARA: Neymar said Brazil need to “learn to suffer” after their 2-0 win over Mexico on Monday booked a World Cup quarter-final place.

The five-time champions overcame a tricky start to the last-16 tie, as second-half goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino sealed a deserved victory.

“We have to learn to suffer,” said Neymar. “It was a very difficult match, we knew the quality of our opponents.”

“I’m very happy with my performance but even more so with the team’s victory,” he said.

Brazil are bidding for a record-extending sixth world title after their semi-final humiliation four years ago against Germany on home soil, but would face a tough test against a talented Belgium outfit should the Red Devils get past Japan.

