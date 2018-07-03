Leftist ‘AMLO’ sweeps to Mexican presidency

MEXICO CITY: Anti-establishment leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador swept to victory in Mexico´s presidential election Sunday, in a political sea change driven by voters´ anger over endemic corruption and brutal violence.

According to exit polls, the sharp-tongued, silver-haired politician known as "AMLO" won by a large margin over his two main rivals, who both conceded defeat shortly after the polls closed -- laying to rest concerns that a deeply divided country could face prolonged uncertainty over the winner.

"I recognize his victory and express my congratulations, and I wish him the greatest of success, for the good of Mexico," said runner-up Ricardo Anaya, who ran for a coalition led by his conservative National Action Party (PAN).

Jose Antonio Meade of the coalition led by the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) said the leftist had "won the majority," adding: "I wish Andres Manuel the greatest of success."

It is a major shift in Mexican politics: the PRI and PAN have governed for nearly a century, and Lopez Obrador will be the country´s first leftist president in recent history.