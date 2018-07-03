New water pollution protests hit southwest Iran

TEHRAN: Protesters clashed with security forces in south western Iran late Sunday, a day after several demonstrators were injured in night time skirmishes over water pollution, Iranian state media reported.

The latest protests were held in Abadan, 12 kilometres from Khorramshahr, where 11 people were hurt Saturday when an unidentified gunman opened fire during a demonstration, according to officials.

State-run IRNA news agency did not specify how many people were involved in the Abadan demonstration, but said security forces had broken up a crowd that was "disrupting public order". It said people protesting over poor water quality in a western district of the city had thrown projectiles and set fire to rubbish bins and a vehicle.