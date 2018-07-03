Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Anchorperson’s 4 gunmen held for arms display

LAHORE: Township police Monday arrested four gunmen of anchorperson Mubasher Lucman over display of weapons and violation of Section 144. Police received information that Mubasher Lucman had gone to the residence of Ajmal Naqvi, along with his four gunmen, who were displaying their weapons publicly.

x
Advertisement

Police took them into custody and impounded the escort vehicle. An FIR has been registered against them. The arrested persons have been identified as Abid Iqbal, Samiullah, Syed Kabir and Farooq. Another person was arrested from a corner meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over display of weapons. Police have registered a case against him and recovered the weapon.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar