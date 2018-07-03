Anchorperson’s 4 gunmen held for arms display

LAHORE: Township police Monday arrested four gunmen of anchorperson Mubasher Lucman over display of weapons and violation of Section 144. Police received information that Mubasher Lucman had gone to the residence of Ajmal Naqvi, along with his four gunmen, who were displaying their weapons publicly.

Police took them into custody and impounded the escort vehicle. An FIR has been registered against them. The arrested persons have been identified as Abid Iqbal, Samiullah, Syed Kabir and Farooq. Another person was arrested from a corner meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over display of weapons. Police have registered a case against him and recovered the weapon.