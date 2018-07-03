Booked for hurling threats

LAHORE: Johar Town police have registered a case against two bikers who have been chasing a family and hurling life threats for the last one month. However, police are yet to arrest them. A woman, Robina Anwar, told police that she was on her way to the examination centre of her daughter, Suman Anwar, along with two kids on May 15, 2018. When she reached near Allah-hoo roundabout, two bikers tried to intercept her car. As they sped the vehicle, they hurled life threats and abused her. As a result, her car skidded and hit a footpath and was damaged. Again on May 30, the same bikers chased her. Police registered a case and started investigation. Father of Robina Anwar was a police inspector and he was martyred in an encounter with criminals.