Doctor held for ‘negligence’ after protest

LAHORE: The family of a woman who died after delivering a child due to the alleged negligence of doctors protested and damaged hospital in Shahdra on Monday. Police arrested the accused doctor Yousaf, and controlled the unrest.

SUICIDE: A dejected 18-year-old boy, Qasim, committed suicide by gunshot in the Chung police area Monday. Police said the victim scuffled with his family members over some unknown dispute.