‘Late arrival’ of ambulances blamed for death of two brothers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Two real brothers of Chishtian allegedly died owing to late arrival of ambulances of Rescue-1122 and the THQ hospital Chishtian at Chak 18, Gajjyani on Monday. 16-year-old Saadur Rehman and 14-year-old Muneebur Rehman, sons of Professor Abdul Rehman of the Government Postgraduate College Chishtian, were nearly drowned while taking bath in a swimming pool. Their friends, however, brought them out of the swimming pool alive. Their relatives alleged the two brothers could have been saved if ambulances of Rescue-1122 and THQ Hospital Chishtian had reached on time. They accused the Rescue-1122 and the THQ hospital authorities of responding their pleas very late. They said the swimming pool was just five kilometers away from the hospital and the Rescue-1122. The outraged relatives staged a demonstration outside the THQ hospital and raised slogans against the hospital’s administration and Rescue-1122 authorities. Some angry protesters damaged the hospital’s doors and windows.
BAHAWALPUR: Two real brothers of Chishtian allegedly died owing to late arrival of ambulances of Rescue-1122 and the THQ hospital Chishtian at Chak 18, Gajjyani on Monday. 16-year-old Saadur Rehman and 14-year-old Muneebur Rehman, sons of Professor Abdul Rehman of the Government Postgraduate College Chishtian, were nearly drowned while taking bath in a swimming pool. Their friends, however, brought them out of the swimming pool alive. Their relatives alleged the two brothers could have been saved if ambulances of Rescue-1122 and THQ Hospital Chishtian had reached on time. They accused the Rescue-1122 and the THQ hospital authorities of responding their pleas very late. They said the swimming pool was just five kilometers away from the hospital and the Rescue-1122. The outraged relatives staged a demonstration outside the THQ hospital and raised slogans against the hospital’s administration and Rescue-1122 authorities. Some angry protesters damaged the hospital’s doors and windows.
Comments