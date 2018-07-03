‘Late arrival’ of ambulances blamed for death of two brothers

BAHAWALPUR: Two real brothers of Chishtian allegedly died owing to late arrival of ambulances of Rescue-1122 and the THQ hospital Chishtian at Chak 18, Gajjyani on Monday. 16-year-old Saadur Rehman and 14-year-old Muneebur Rehman, sons of Professor Abdul Rehman of the Government Postgraduate College Chishtian, were nearly drowned while taking bath in a swimming pool. Their friends, however, brought them out of the swimming pool alive. Their relatives alleged the two brothers could have been saved if ambulances of Rescue-1122 and THQ Hospital Chishtian had reached on time. They accused the Rescue-1122 and the THQ hospital authorities of responding their pleas very late. They said the swimming pool was just five kilometers away from the hospital and the Rescue-1122. The outraged relatives staged a demonstration outside the THQ hospital and raised slogans against the hospital’s administration and Rescue-1122 authorities. Some angry protesters damaged the hospital’s doors and windows.