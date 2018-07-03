PPP, MMA strike seat adjustment deal in Mansehra, Torghar

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) have entered into seat adjustment in Mansehra and Torghar districts as an aspirant for the former withdrew his nomination papers to support contender of the latter in NA-14, wherefrom Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of the deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is also contesting the election.

“We have struck seat-adjustment deal with PPP in Mansehra and Torghar districts to secure maximum seats there,” Maulana Saeed Abdullah, the information secretary of the MMA, told reporters on Monday. The modalities for the alliance were finalised at a meeting, attended by PPP divisional president Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah, MMA president Syed Hidayatullah Shah and other leaders.

Saeed Abdullah said the PPP aspirant and former provincial minister Shuja Salim Khan withdrew his nomination papers to support MMA aspirant Mufti Kifayatullah and in response the MMA withdrew nomination papers of its contender Attaullah in support of PPP contender Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah.

He said the PPP would support MMA contender Maulana Nasir Mehmood in PK-33. Saeed Abdullah added that in Torghar, Shaukat Khan of MMA was pitched against former MPA and contender of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Zareen Gul and PPP would also support MMA contender on that sole constituency of the district.“We expect securing seats of two national and six provincial assembly constituencies in the two districts as we want to defeat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz at any cost,” he added.