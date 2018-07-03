Abbasi claims victory for Qamarul Islam even if defeated in polls

KALAR SYEDAN: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday that the arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Qamarul Islam will emerge victorious even if he loses in the general election 2018. The leader was addressing a gathering in Kalar Syedan where he said that the (PML-N) candidate’s opponent will be a loser even if he wins in the election. He said that Qamarul Islam was arrested a day after he received the PML-N ticket. If they had to arrest him why didn’t they do it earlier, said Abbasi. He said that this election is not a circus and there is no harm in saying that all the institutions should perform within their domains. If the head of the country is not respected then how will the country perform said the former prime minister. “We have the same narrative given by Nawaz,” said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party received the vote of sympathy and then Zardari ruined the country when he came into power. Abbasi said that in 2013 Imran said that he will make a new Pakistan but the public rejected him.