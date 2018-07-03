Zulfi Bukhari issue: CAA needs no permission for chartered flight operation, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Defence told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday that some portion of the Benazir Bhutto International Airport is still under the use of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) which needs no permission from the ministry for the operation of chartered flights.

The court was hearing a petition where a petitioner has raised questions that how a private chartered plan was allowed to take off from military Airbase Noor Khan and how Zulfi Bukhari was allowed to travel despite his name being on the black list.

An additional attorney general (AAG) submitted reply on behalf of the secretary Ministry of Defence that reads: “The concerned authorities were asked to offer comments on the subject petition. In response, Air Headquarters has informed that after the inauguration of Islamabad International Airport, the CAA has shifted its flight operations to the new airport. However the new airport does not have the required facilities to operate chartered flights, particularly small business jets, for which the CAA still utilises Rawal Lounge at Benazir Bhutto International Airport together with a small portion of civil tarmac. For such chartered flights, the CAA does not obtain permission from Ministry of Defence/PAF.”

The matter is pertaining to the June 11 incident when a chartered flight took the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah. Imran’s close friend, Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari also accompanied him there and before that he was stopped briefly by the Pakistani immigration officials for his name being on the black list. Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC also took up a petition by Zulfi Bukhari where he has challenged his name being put on the black list.

After hearing of the case, Zulfi seemed frustrated due to repeated appearances before the court and he was little upset with his lawyer Sikandar Bashir Mohmand. He asked his lawyer that why this case taking so long to adjudicate while it is only a matter of few days in UK. The lawyer offered him that he can change his counsel if he wants. Zulfi however asked his lawyer to expedite the matter while the lawyer explained that the court has to examine this case from every aspect.