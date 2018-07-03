12, 570 contestants in election arena

ISLAMABAD: A total of 12,570 out of 21,482 candidates, who had filed nomination papers for both the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies, will contest in the upcoming general elections. Against the National Assembly’s seats, 3,675 contestants are in the electoral arena whereas 8,895 for the provincial legislatures. Similarly, a total of 172 women are contesting for the National Assembly and 386 for provincial legislatures, besides 113 non-Muslims.

According to the data shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan, 1,696 contestants are left for the National Assembly constituencies from Punjab and 4,242 for the provincial legislature, including 1,623 for general seats of the NA and 4,036 general seats of the Punjab Assembly. Moreover, 73 women are in the run for NA and 174 for the provincial assembly of the largest province; whereas, 32 non-Muslims are also contesting the polls for representation in the provincial assembly.

From Sindh, 872 are contesting for the National Assembly seats and 2,382 for the Sindh assembly, including 824 for general seats of NA and 2,252 for the provincial legislature. Likewise, 48 women will be contesting for NA seats and 91 for the provincial assembly seats in addition to 39 non-Muslims.

Total contesting candidates for the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are 760 and 1,264 for the provincial assembly: of these 725 will be fighting for the general seats of NA and 1,165 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s general seats. Thirty-five women for NA and 79 for the provincial assembly will also be in the field, besides 20 non-Muslims for the provincial assembly seats.

For Balochistan’s National Assembly seats, there are a total of 303 candidates and 1,007 for its provincial assembly seats, including 287 general seats of NA and 943 seats of the provincial assembly; whereas, 22 non-Muslims are contesting in the polls for the provincial assembly. For the National Assembly’s non-Muslim seats, 44 are also in the electoral field.