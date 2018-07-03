Election to change fate of nation: Imran

SARGODHA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said status quo in a country’s political scenario can be quite powerful and it can, at times, be a big hurdle in bringing about a change.

Imran Khan said the nation was getting second chance after 1970 general election and the forthcoming election would change the fate of the nation. Addressing a press conference in Sial Sharif after meeting spiritual leader Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi, he said that Pakistan’s economy has been ruined during the last five years, adding that the loans of Pakistan have increased. The general public has been put under more burden by increasing the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products. Pakistan’s exports have decreased, while the country is under a debt of Rs27 billion, he added.

Khan said whichever party would come to power would have to face range of issues, but whoever would introduce reforms would get the country out of crises.

“We will present the party’s manifesto in the next five days,” he added. “We have never considered our opponents weak,” he said.

The PTI chairman welcomed those who had been awarded tickets and also apologised to those who were not awarded the party tickets.

Imran said in Sindh, people especially cultivators, were in a bad condition, adding that farmers had suffered immensely during the past five years.

He said the PTI would introduce a special package for farmers, and improvement in the condition of farmers could bring prosperity in the country.