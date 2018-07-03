NAB turns towards KP, Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken notice of alleged corruption and delay in completion of Peshawar Bust Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

NAB chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal ordered the Bureau’s KP DG to conduct an investigation into the matter.

The anti-graft watchdog said that the cost of the project has increased from Rs49 billion to Rs64 billion, but the project hasn’t completed.

The NAB will determine those responsible for the delay in the completion of the project and the responsibility of increase in cost.

On the other hand, the anti-graft agency has also initiated the probe against three key departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the PTI-led government completed its tenure.

After Punjab’s Saaf Pani scam, the NAB chairman has ordered complaint verification of alleged illegal award of contract of installing 450 reverse osmosis (RO) plants in Tharparkar, Chachro and Mitti in Sindh to favourite company named Pak Oisis in violation of rules and regulations. The company was allegedly paid Rs5 billion even before completion of the project.

It merits mentioning here that the RO plants were to be installed to provide clean drinking water to people of Tharparkar, Chachro and Mitti in Sindh.

The NAB chairman has taken a notice of the matter on the basis of media reports, which stated that the company had failed to install 450 RO plants and also some installed plants had not been working properly despite the fact that maintenance services were assured by Pak Oisis.

Due to negligence and inadequate maintenance of RO Plants, some of the plants were closed and people were suffering.

Taking notice of the closure and non-functioning of RO plants and no proper maintenance and alleged corruption in award of contract, the chairman NAB directed DG NAB Karachi to verify complaints that why the company had been paid the whole amount in advance before not even completing the project.

“Why the relevant department of Sindh miserably failed to ensure clean drinking water to people of Thar and failed to complete the project. Why the officers played the role of silent spectators on non-functioning RO plants,” the NAB chief asked.

The NAB chairman has also taken notice and sought report of selling clean drinking water of RO plants to people of Thar through water bowsers illegally.