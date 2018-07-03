Lakmal set to lead SL as Chandimal faces ban

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket is expected to name seamer Suranga Lakmal as the captain for the two-match Test series against South Africa that gets underway on the July 12 in Galle after the team’s think-tank including captain Dinesh Chandimal face a minimum of two-Test ban.

Chandimal, who missed the third Test against West Indies in Barbados earlier this week for ball tampering, faces further sanctions along with head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha. Chandimal pleaded innocent for the ball tampering charge during the second Test in St. Lucia but his plea was turned down by Judicial Commissioner Michael Beloff. The trio have pleaded guilty for a Level Three offence that relates to bringing the game into disrepute. The Sri Lankans held up play on the third day of the second Test against West Indies in St. Lucia for two hours demanding match officials to provide evidence after being charged with ball-tampering. The minimum penalty for a Level Three offence is suspension of two Test matches and Chandimal is likely to miss both Tests against the Proteas.