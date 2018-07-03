England-India T20 series begins today

MANCHESTER: And so we have arrived at the cricketing summer’s main event. With all due respect to Pakistan and Australia, the upcoming T20I, ODI and Test series against India has always been the most enticing part of this season’s schedule and given the relative strengths of both England and India, the white-ball matches between these two teams are set to be blockbuster viewing.

The first of eleven encounters across three formats begins here on Tuesday with a T20I at Old Trafford before two more short format games in Cardiff and Bristol. England’s strong recent showings against Australia and India’s remarkable strength in depth in T20 cricket, driven by the IPL behemoth, means the expectation is for some high-quality, high-octane cricket.

Both teams are in good form too. England have just defeated Australia five-nil in the ODI series and also emerged victorious in a one-off T20I while India, ranked number two in the world in the shortest format, have just routed Ireland twice to make that six successive T20I victories in all. England have fond recent memories of Old Trafford having narrowly beaten Australia there in an ODI last week, thanks to a genius hundred from Buttler. This is a strong looking Indian party and after giving everyone a good run in Ireland, picking a final eleven is not going to be easy for Kohli and the team’s management.

Squads: England (probables): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

India(probables): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey/Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.