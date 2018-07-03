Kvitova rises to world No 7

PARIS: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova rose from eighth to seventh in the WTA rankings as the tournament started on Monday. Kvitova bumped her Czech compatriot Karolina Pliskova down one place despite withdrawing from the Eastbourne event as a precaution due to a hamstring injury. Germany’s Angelique Kerber moved up one place into the top 10.

Latest WTA rankings:

1. Simona Halep (ROU) 7871 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6910

3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 6550

4. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5463

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5250

6. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4960

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4610 (+1)

8. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4315 (-1)

9. Venus Williams (USA) 3971

10. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3545 (+1).