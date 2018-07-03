Diya outplay Islamabad to gain 3rd spot

LAHORE: Diya Women Football Club blanked out Islamabad FA team by three goals to nil to secure the third position in the Shahlyla Baloch National Under 16-Women’s Football Championship match played here at the MTFA football Ground on Monday. Diya dominated the game throughout the two sessions. The first half recorded one goal through Umm-e-Zunaira. In the second session, Sehrish scored two back to back goals in a span of 10 minutes. Her first goals came in the 60th minute of the match and 10 minutes after she scored her second and her team’s third goal to seal win for Diya.