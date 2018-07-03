Cate set for Pan Pacs after 100m freestyle win

ADELAIDE, Australia: Australia’s sprint queen Cate Campbell says she is targeting next month’s Pan Pacs as major preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after winning the 100-metres freestyle at the trials in Adelaide on Monday. With sister and Commonwealth Games conqueror Bronte taking a break from swimming for the rest of this year, Campbell clocked 52.61 seconds to beat Emma McKeon and Shayna Jack. Campbell was well under the qualifying time for the Pan Pacs in Tokyo next month. “One of my big drawcards for Pan Pacs is the fact that we get to check out Tokyo,” Campbell said. “I’ve got my sights set on that, I’ve got 2020 vision and Pan Pacs will be just across the road from the new stadium they’re building. “That was a really good swim, I didn’t know what to expect coming into it, it was a little hard getting stuck back into Commonwealth Games that was such a big high for everyone.”