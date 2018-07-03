Wrestler Inam says he is working hard for Asiad

KARACHI: The country’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam has said that he is working hard to live up to the billing in the Asian Games slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

“As an individual I am working hard and aim to put in my best in the Asian Games,” the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist told The News on Monday.

The beach wrestling world champion is undergoing training at Lahore along with his teammates for the Asiad in which wrestling event would be the most toughest one as the world’s leading grapplers belong to the Asian belt.

And Inam knows that.

“Yes, there is no doubt it’s a tough event because of the presence of world’s leading wrestlers. But I must say that draws also play a vital role. If draws are good then Pakistan can win medals,” said Inam, who has received a handsome purse of Rs5million for lifting gold in the Commonwealth Games in Australia in the 86 kg competitions. Inam, along with his brother Mohammad Bilal, is expected to tour Canada to feature in the Canada Cup which will begin at the end of this week. A senior official of Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) told The News on Monday that the touring party was expected to get Canada visas in a couple of days.

Inam says if undertaken Canada trip would help him to know where he stood.

“It will definitely be an important tour as it will help me know myself where I stand,” the grappler from Gujranwala said. The PWF has also filed a case with the PSB regarding Ukraine tour for its wrestlers ahead of the Asian Games but the Board is yet to give any response to the federation.

Inam said if a foreign tour after Canada Cup was arranged it would boost Pakistan’s medal chances in the Asian Games. “It would be a great boost to our preparation. We will know our weak points in Canada and if we got a tour of Ukraine then it would help us to work on those weak points. It would be great,” Inam said. Pakistan is expected to field four or five wrestlers in the Asian Games.