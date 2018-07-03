WC fever grips disbelieving Russia

MOSCOW: Russians danced in the streets of Kaliningrad on the Baltic and kissed strangers in Vladivostok in the Far East after their team defied all expectations to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

An elegantly dressed crowd of ballet watchers erupted in cheers when the result was announced at the intermission in Saint Peterburg and cars in central Moscow honked from dusk till dawn.

Disbelief and jubilation is gripping the host nation after their team pulled off one of the biggest World Cup upsets in recent memory by beating 2010 champions Spain in a penalty shootout in the last 16. “It’s great. Unbelievable. We are champions,” 27-year old Muscovite Anna Glazkova said. “We believe we will now be in the final with Brazil.”

The dramatic ending turned goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev into a national hero after a backs-to-the-wall performance in which Russia controlled the ball roughly a quarter of the time.

It is the type of honesty that is endearing this rag-tag team of journeymen to a nation unused to celebrating its football team. Russia is at heart an ice hockey country in which the beautiful game is played — but not necessarily very well. The chant often filling Russian stadiums during matches is “shai-bu!” — the word for “hockey puck”. It is a teasing reminder to the footballers that their hockey counterparts know how to score.

But the chant roared by the 80,000-crowd packed into Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium — the same word echoing in bars and metro stations and shouted in Komsomolsk-on-Amur 6,000 kilometres (3,800 miles) to the east — was “Ro-ssi-ya!” over and over again.