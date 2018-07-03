Two upsets in Lahore races

LAHORE: The six Suprrmo Plate races scheduled for Sunday night at the Lahore Race Club had two upsets while four had finished in favour of the favourites.

Apart from the sixth race which was of 900 metres, all the other races were of 800 metres and upsets were recorded in the second and third races by Sayben-e-Bakkar and Buzkushi and the favouirtes that honoured their reputation included Queen Esmealda in the first race, Blue Max ion the fourth, Rashk e Qamar in the fifth and Abdullah Choice in the sixth.

Queen Esmeralda started the day with honour for the favourites with a big win. But the next two places taken by Big Boy and Aas Pass respectively were a great surprise because expectations for these positions were rested with Crazy Cat Lady and Dance of Life. The second race of the day was an upset coming from Sayben e Bakkar at the first position. The remaining two positions, second taken by Safdar Prince and third by Top Shot were by the book. The favourite for win here was Gambler Boy.

The third race too was an upset staged by Buzkushi while favorite Neeli The Great became second and Golra Pride was third.

The fourth race, winners were the favouirtes Blue Max and Satpara while at thirs place Fancy Boy entry was a surprise.

The fifth race winner was favourite Rashk e Qamar and second was Abdullah Princess but third Gondal Prince was an upset.

The sixth race too had a favourite Abdullah Choice winning the first position while Atlantic Prince taking second and Sublime third.