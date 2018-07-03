Pak cagers likely to miss Asian Games

KARACHI: Pakistan men’s basketball team most likely will not be able to feature in the 18th Asian Games as the federation is not being assisted by the state and it has not held its camp as yet.

According to sources Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has not yet held camp because it is not being assisted by the PSB. Sources said that the federation wrote several letters to the PSB about initiation of its camp but the Board did not bother to reply.

Sources said as the last date for final entries was June 10 so it was now not possible for the PBBF to field its team in the Asiad which will be held at the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2. It has been learnt that the federation had sent the names of 11 probables to the organisers through Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

Sources in the federation said it would be useless to field national team in the continental extravaganza because there was a need to train the players for at least three months for the tough competition.

Pakistan had to field four players and one official in the competition. A PSB official had told this correspondent a few days ago that the Board would not sponsor basketball team because it was not affiliated with the Board.

The official had also said that the PBBF had filed its case for affiliation with the PSB but the federation could not pursue it which hurt the federation and so the sport. The PBBF had been invited to the joint meeting of the stakeholders who had met to decide matters for the Asian Games last month in Lahore.

And it was expected that the Board would back basketball but the present situation says that there has been no constructive correspondence between the PSB and PBBF regarding the team’s sponsorship issue.

The discipline, which has been suffering since 1990s due to parallel bodies issues, had also faced such problem last year. The PSB had indicated that it would back basketball team for the Islamic Games held in Baku in 2017 but just five to six days before the contingent departure, it was known that the Board was not going to back the side.

However at the eleventh hour the PBBF itself came to the rescue of its players and spent over Rs 2million on the transportation and other matters of the team to provide chance to the players to show their worth in the competitions.

But this time the federation is also not in a position to back its squad. If basketball is unable to proceed to

Indonesia then Pakistan will feature in 35 disciplines in the Asian Games.

Basketball had also suffered in the 2016 India South Asian Games when nation men’s side had to return without playing in the biennial event as a court in India had stayed the event due to parallel bodies issue.

National camps for the Asian Games are in full swing at Islamabad and Lahore. Karachi also hosts women swimming camp at Karsaz.