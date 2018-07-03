Fawad replaces Shadab in CPL

SYDNEY Fawad Ahmed, the Australia legspinner, has been picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders as replacement for Shadab Khan for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The Pakistan legspinner is no longer available for the tournament. Shadab played a key role in Knight Riders winning the title in the last edition as he picked up 12 wickets in eight games at an average of 15.33 and an impressive economy of 5.75. His economy rate was second best in the squad - behind Sunil Narine (5.39) - before he was called up for national duty for the home series against World XI. “We were hugely disappointed to lose out on Shadab for this year’s tournament but Fawad is a fantastic replacement. As a bowler who can turn the ball both ways we are sure he will be a fantastic addition to the TKR squad for the 2018 season,” the Knight Riders director Venky Mysore said on Monday. Fawad has played 39 T20 matches so far and has 35 wickets and an economy of seven.