‘Salah’s new contract shows belief in Liverpool’

LONDON: Egyptian international Mohamed Salah’s stunning first season with English Premier League side Liverpool earned him a long-term contract with the club on Monday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the fact the 26-year-old striker — who scored 44 goals in just 52 appearances last season — signed such a deal reflected his belief the club were on course for a successful era. Salah’s goals played a large part in Liverpool reaching the Champions League final against Real Madrid. However, that proved a rare sour note for the player as Salah was slammed to the turf by Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, causing a painful separation of his left shoulder.

Salah returned to action for the first time in three weeks against Russia at the World Cup in their group match last month but was a shadow of the player that had dazzled for Liverpool and earned him the Africa player of the year award. The new contract “demonstrates two things very clearly — his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him,” Klopp told the Liverpool website.