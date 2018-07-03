PCB council meeting on 17th

LAHORE: The annual general council meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be held on July 17 at a local hotel here.

The meeting will discuss the Pakistan and India legal case regarding the bilateral series. The PCB has filed a case with the International Cricket Council dispute tribunal against the Indian Board for not honouring the binding agreement of playing eight series in six years. To be chaired PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, the general council will also give its approval to the possible deficit budget going to be revealed by the chairman before its members.