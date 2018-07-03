Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PCB council meeting on 17th

LAHORE: The annual general council meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be held on July 17 at a local hotel here.

x
Advertisement

The meeting will discuss the Pakistan and India legal case regarding the bilateral series. The PCB has filed a case with the International Cricket Council dispute tribunal against the Indian Board for not honouring the binding agreement of playing eight series in six years. To be chaired PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, the general council will also give its approval to the possible deficit budget going to be revealed by the chairman before its members.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar