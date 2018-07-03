Of a constable who got promoted to sub-inspector, authored 3 books

PESHAWAR: A police official, who had joined the force as a constable after doing matriculation in 1993, is currently pursuing MPhil and has completed writing three books.

Nadeem Hassan, a sub-inspector in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, was recruited as a constable in 2001. He got top position in the recruitment course and was declared the best cadet. He resumed his studies during the service and passed his intermediate examination in 2005.

Later, he completed his graduation and post-graduation from the University of Peshawar during his posting at the Campus Police Station. Apart from the Campus Police, he also served at the KP Police School of Information Technology at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar. “I am currently doing M.Phil in Urdu literature that will lead to PhD. My thesis is in the final stage while I have completed writing five research papers,” Nadeem Hassan told The News.