Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

July 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Caretaker health minister Dr Daud takes oath

PESHAWAR: Professor Dr. Muhammad Daud Khan took oath as caretaker Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra administered the oath to Dr Muhammad Daud at a ceremony at the Governor’s House.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar