Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

July 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Training workshop on D-Space software

Rawalpindi: The Pakistan Library Club (PLC) will organize a one-day training workshop on ‘D-Space’ software’ on July 7 at e.Library, Nawaz Sharif Park, here.

x
Advertisement

According to a press release, Air University’s chief librarian Sher Afzal Khan will be the resource person. National Library of Pakistan Director Syed Ghayur Hussain will preside over the closing ceremony.

Sher Afzal Malik (librarian at e.Library Rawalpindi), Hussain Sohrani (librarian at Jinnah Institute) and Amir Latif will be among the speakers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar