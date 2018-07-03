Training workshop on D-Space software

Rawalpindi: The Pakistan Library Club (PLC) will organize a one-day training workshop on ‘D-Space’ software’ on July 7 at e.Library, Nawaz Sharif Park, here.

According to a press release, Air University’s chief librarian Sher Afzal Khan will be the resource person. National Library of Pakistan Director Syed Ghayur Hussain will preside over the closing ceremony.

Sher Afzal Malik (librarian at e.Library Rawalpindi), Hussain Sohrani (librarian at Jinnah Institute) and Amir Latif will be among the speakers.