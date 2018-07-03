‘PWDs have important role to play in countries’ development’

Islamabad : To develop a set of demands and recommendations to improve the lives of persons with disability (PWD), the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) funded a two-day consultative workshop on disability inclusion in Pakistan.

The consultation concluded was organised in connection with the Global Disability Summit which will take place on July 24 in London to mobilise global commitments on disability. The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Special Talent Exchange Programme (STEP) and Sightsavers to involve the government, Disabled Persons Organisations (DPOs) and Non-government Organisations (NGOs). The broad range of stakeholders participated in the workshop and agreed on a Charter of Demands which will serve as the basis of action for disability inclusion.

The workshop had a panel discussions on four themes including Tackling Stigma and Discrimination, Inclusion in Education, Routes to Economic Empowerment and Harnessing Technology and Innovation which were facilitated by four experts including leaders of persons with disabilities.

Speaking at the opening session of the workshop, Deputy Head of DFID Pakistan Kemi Williams said “Disabled people have an important role to play in their countries’ development.

In his remarks, Joint Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms said that Global Disability Summit to being organised in the UK would act as a starting point to raise focus on the neglected issue of disability. “Towards the vision 2025, we aim to provide an enabling environment for people with disabilities for the development of their full potential by developing coherence between the federation, provinces and all other stakeholders in Pakistan.”

Addressing the workshop, Executive Direttor STEP Muhammad Atif said that in most of the developing countries, persons with disabilities are treated as medical patients. “We need to establish a rights based model approach than a charity based model to mainstream people with disabilities."