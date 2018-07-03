Allottees demand early possession of I-12 plots

Islamabad : The allottees of plots in sector I-12 have complained that the Capital Development Authority has failed to formally hand over the land possession documents to them after the passage of over 30 years.

They sought the intervention of the Supreme Court chief justice for their relief.

During a meeting here, the allottees expressed concern about the prolonged denial of plot possession and decided to highlight the matter at all available forums.

They said as many as 6,266 plots had been allotted by CDA in Sector I-12, including 2908 with smaller size, and that the sector mainly had small plots measuring 25x50 and 30x60 feet to accommodate the low-paid families.

The allottees however said in the absence of a watchdog and violation of rules, they were denied plot possession afterwards.

They said for many, whose plots were shifted from sectors E-12 and I-14 to sector I-12, the land possession delay had gone up to almost 30 years with no positive development in sight. They said the people, who invested their hard-earned money in buying plots and didn’t get possession on time, not only failed to get own shelter but also ended up losing money, in the form of loans available for construction of their home and paying for a rented accommodation.

“The CDA had allotted plots to affected people in early 1990s in sector I-14 after completing the process of allotment. Later, many of them shifted to sector I-12 but they have not yet been handed over the possession of their plots till now,” perturbed allottee Fahad Hameed said.

He said whenever he approached the CDA officials concerned with a request for the possession of his plot, he was told that development work in the sector hadn’t been completed yet.

Another allottee Humayun Nasir said he and others had brought the issue to the notice of the CDA high-ups many times, but to no avail.

Allottee Khumar Gul said he and others had handed over a written request to then deputy speaker of the National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi in January 2018 for getting the needful done but there came no help.

Accusing the authorities concerned of not taking interest in the matter, the allottees urged the Supreme Court chief justice to step in and ensure the early handing over of the plot possession documents to them.