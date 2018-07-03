Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SSC exam results to be declared on July 5

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will declare the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II annual examination on July 5.

x
Advertisement

According to an official concerned, the results of the SSC Part-I exam is likely to be announced on July 10. The SSC examinations were held between March and April this year followed by practical examinations. The results declaration ceremony will take place on the FBISE premises in H-8/4, where the chief guest will give away medals and prizes to high-achievers.

The results will be available on the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education website www.fbise. edu.pk and will also be available on SMS unified code 5050. The candidates will be required to send the SMS in the following format: FB[roll number].

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar