SSC exam results to be declared on July 5

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will declare the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II annual examination on July 5.

According to an official concerned, the results of the SSC Part-I exam is likely to be announced on July 10. The SSC examinations were held between March and April this year followed by practical examinations. The results declaration ceremony will take place on the FBISE premises in H-8/4, where the chief guest will give away medals and prizes to high-achievers.

The results will be available on the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education website www.fbise. edu.pk and will also be available on SMS unified code 5050. The candidates will be required to send the SMS in the following format: FB[roll number].