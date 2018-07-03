National robotics contest next month

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission and National University of Science and Technology on Wednesday announced that they would jointly hold the National Engineering Robotics Contest 2018 next month.

Over 100 teams from the countrywide universities and colleges will participate in the July 7 event.

The contest has been organised by the NUST College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering for the last 17 years. This year, it will be held at the College of EME, Rawalpindi.

The organisers said the mega engineering event attracted students and teachers, who demonstrated their talents. They added that the contest would promote engineering innovations in the country.