CDA need to pay attention to playgrounds parks in Capital

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) needs to pay attention to the playgrounds and public parks in the Federal Capital which are being damaged with each passing day.

Islamabad has total 175 public parks and play grounds in the capital for which CDA has a total of 1,200 technical and non-technical staff to keep them clean.

Talking to APP, a G-7resident Nawaz Khan said, Public parks in majority of areas including G-7, I-9, I-G-8, F-6 and F-8, are in poor condition with broken benches, lights, swings and walking tracks.

Finding a public toilet in the parks have always been a tough task for people.

If toilets exist, they are in a deplorable and unhygienic conditions, short of water in taps, and non-functioning of the flush systems.

Umar Hayat, a regular visitor at F-9 Park said, Most of the parks have playgrounds are in appalling condition in the capital.

The area is covered by greenery which is decaying due to the lack of interest of CDA officials.

The facility of clean drinking water is also missing in most parks.

Meanwhile, the visitors are often fleeced by sellers who charge them highly for soft drinks and edibles.

The price of a cup of tea is Rs30 in most of the parks besides high entry, parking fees.

Amir Chohan, a resident of F-11/1 said, the swings and other playing facilities installed at a park near his home had been broken from a long time posing a threat to children.

There was no one from CDA to substitute or repair them.

When contacted Member Environment, CDA, Mustafain Kazmi said, the capital has largest number and state-of-the-art parks.

However, the allocation of funds is insufficient for renovation and provision of the required facilities.

Moreover, the citizens also do not take ownership for utilizing the facility properly and maintaining the quality of instruments installed in the parks, he said.