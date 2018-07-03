ATA sections added to torture case of NHMP officers

LAHORE : The sections of Anti-Terrorism Act have been added against the criminals involved in torture of the officers of National Highways & Motorway Police with the special efforts and interest of Inspector General Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

The SSP Motorway Police Kamran Adil said IG Motorway Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has expressed the commitment that the suspects are not entitled to any kind of concession and will be dealt with all possible legal means and proceedings. He said IG NH&MP Aamir Zulfiqar contacted IG Punjab in this case and section of terrorism has been added against the accused involved in the case. The writ petition of accused has also been dismissed by the court after hearing both parties.

ACCIDENTS: A total 931 road traffic crashes were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; in which six lives were lost and 666 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant districts & tehsils. However, some 415 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by emergency medical teams.

security: Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad called on Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Syed Kaleem Imam at Central Police Office Monday. Matters of common interest and security situation were discussed in the meeting.

There was also a detailed discussion on mutual cooperation between Punjab Police and Pakistan Air force. Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad also congratulated Dr Syed Kaleem Imam for taking the charge of IG Punjab. Dr Syed Kaleem Imam praised professional skills of Pakistan Air Force and said that Pakistan Air Force has set great examples by securing our borders with immense valour and courage. The IGP conveyed his best wishes to Air Vice Marshal for taking the charge as Officer Commanding Central Air Command Pakistan Air Force.

Air Vice Marshal lauded the efforts made by Punjab police for arresting crime rate by effectively using modern policing techniques in the province. He also praised the IT projects initiated by Punjab police. IG Punjab presented souvenir to Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed on behalf of Punjab police.