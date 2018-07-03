Plea against Imran dismissed

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court Monday turned down a petition challenging nomination papers of PTI Chief Imran Khan for NA-131, Lahore.

A petitioner Jahangir Dogar had filed the petition against the nomination papers of Imran Khan saying that his signature on the papers was fake. He stated Khan did not provide complete details of his family members and also concealed his assets. He asked the court to set aside the nomination papers of Khan. However, A two-member bench dismissed the petition, holding that the petitioner had not locus standi to challenge the candidate of the respondent.