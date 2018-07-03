ECP urged to organise APC on code of conduct

LAHORE : Speakers at a seminar “Requirement of free & fair elections” on Monday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organise an All Parties Conference for preparing a code of conduct for electioneering so that violent and hate material could not be spread.

According to a press release, they were addressing a seminar organised by Pakistan Institute for National Affairs (PINA) and Punjab University's Centre for South Asian Studies, Pakistan Study Centre and Department of Political Science.

Senator SM Zafar, Justice (r) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, Chairman PILDAT Ahmed Bilal, senior journalists, Director CSAS Dr Umbreen Javaid and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Senator SM Zafar said elections must be held as scheduled; otherwise, if the elections were postponed, it would not be organised. He said other than the claims of election commission and election observers, it was more important that people felt that the elections were transparent. He said such impression must also be dispelled that one party was being victimised.

Justice (r) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar said Election Commission should also devise a plan for training of voters. He said it was a good omen that now our voters were much educated.

Strict action: Commissioner Lahore Division on Monday directed all district monitoring officers/DCs to continue crackdown against violations of code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan for upcoming general elections 2018.

Commissioner Lahore Dr Mujtaba Piracha said to send reference of elected local representatives or government officers if they were found involved in election campaigns of any political party in violation of issued code of conduct. He made that clear that strict action would be taken against such violators.

He said that implementation of code of conduct must be across the board and evenly with same intensity. He said that close coordination between administration and police would pave a way for free and fair elections.

He said warnings, show cause notices and fines and references were being used to implement code of conduct in letter and spirit. He was chairing a divisional meeting regarding election arrangements in his office. RPO Sheikhupura, DIG operations Lahore, DC Lahore, DC Nankana, DC Kasur, DC Lahore and all district election commissioners attended the meeting.

During another meeting under his chair regarding monsoon arrangements and flood situation, he directed all corners that 100 percent arrangements must be made. He said that satellite images and data provided by different departments predicted that there would be no worst flood situation in upcoming full monsoon season. He said that immediate alarming system, coordinated venture and pre-time arrangements are essential steps to combat any emergency situation. He directed that emergency flood relief camps would be intact and all district flood control centres must be established until July 5.