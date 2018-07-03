MMA Supreme Council to meet tomorrow

LAHORE : President of the Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Maulana Fazlur Rahman, has summoned the Supreme Council of the MMA on July 4 (tomorrow)in Islamabad to discuss the latest political situation in country especially the election issues.

According to the MMA Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, the Supreme Council would review the situation especially the enforcement of the code of conduct issued by the election commission.

He said that so far, the election commission had failed to enforce its code of conduct for the elections especially regarding the use of wealth in the elections.

The meeting would be held at the residence of deputy chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Mian Muhammad Aslam, who is also a former MNA from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Jamaat-e-Islami and the MMA candidate from NA-130, Liaqat Baloch has said that corrupt politicians who had destroyed the country’s politics and democratic system could not run the country in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

Addressing corner meetings in his area, he said that the MMA was the best choice for the masses in the present situation as it alone could pull the motherland out of crises. Liaqat Baloch said that corrupt system was unacceptable to the masses and the 25th of July would be the day of the triumph of the Nizam-e-Mustafa.