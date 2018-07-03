People to reject liars, says Hamza

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has said that general election 2018 is a contest between the performance of his party and lies and allegations of the PTI and the people of Pakistan are going to reject liars and non-performers. Addressing workers’ delegations from various constituencies at the PML-N Model Town Headquarters, Hamza claimed the party had set new standards of public service delivery and it should be proud of going to voters. Hamza formed various committees to run the campaign in NA-127 and other constituencies in an organized manner and said that if the PML-N won the elections the top performers would be honored with awards and key positions.