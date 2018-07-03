‘Nawaz wants to dent polls credibility’

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wanted to dent elections credibility to save himself from corruption cases.

In a statement, he said by making elections doubtful, Nawaz wanted to put the entire blame on the army and leveling of false allegations on the ISI was also part of the conspiracy despite clarifications by Iqbal Siraj. "Nawaz Sharif while sitting in London is repeating the allegation time and again," he added.

Shujaat aid that unfortunately Nawaz Sharif was also following in the footsteps of Altaf Hussain but warned him that he should also keep the fate of Altaf Hussain in his mind. He said that though the Pak Army was supervising the electoral process on the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan but it would be difficult to ensure transparency in the election without removing loyalists of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif in the election machinery at district level.

"Nawaz Sharif and his followers are already planning to cry foul after elections and put its allegation on the army," he added.