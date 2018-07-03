Simplification of LDA SOPs ordered

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan has directed for simplifying various Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) pertaining to transfers of plots, issuance of NOCs, approval of building plans and other day-to-day affairs of LDA and sought proposal and recommendations in this regard within two days from directors concerned.

During a meeting to review the functioning of LDA’s One Window Cell on Monday, she underlined the need for making it more efficient for resolving public issues within stipulated timelines. She urged the staff to refrain from disposing of these applications by putting superfluous objections and submitting irrelevant answers to avoid inconvenience to the applicants. Instead, they should inform the applicants about the deficiencies in their pleas, she directed.

She cautioned of stern disciplinary action against the officials causing delays in the disposal of public applications by using different tactics. She directed for totally eliminating the involvement of irrelevant elements in the official matters.

She said that she will personally monitor the performance of the One Window Cell of LDA in order to ensure the issuance of NOCs for the sale of properties, approval of building plans and timely settlement of other property related issues of the people.

Meanwhile, in line with the orders by the Director General, LDA for coordinating with Wasa for early disposal of storm water from the city, Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan has assigned duties to all the officers under his command and disallowed casual leaves to the staff during the next two months.

He held a meeting of all the directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and sub-engineers as well as the contractors working on various projects of LDA on Monday and informed them about their duties in this regard. He told that the city had been divided into six zones, each headed by a director engineering.