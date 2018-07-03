Farwell for OPC official

LAHORE : On the transfer of Director Revenue Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Ishrat Ullah Niazi, a farewell ceremony was held in OPC office.

The OPC Vice-Chairperson Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt, Director General Usman Anwar, Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Muhammad Zubair and entire staff attended the ceremony.

VC and DG OPC while paying tribute to the services of Ishrat Ullah Niazi said that dedicated and hardworking members are asset to any organisation. On this occasion, memento and gifts were presented to the outgoing officer.