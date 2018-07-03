Tue July 03, 2018
Lahore

July 3, 2018

Death anniversary

Lahore : The 8th death anniversary of mother of Amir Hussain, PRO to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), was held today at Imam Bargah Haidari Trust, Kahrak, in Lahore. Famous scholar Maulana Murtaza Hussain Gahaloo addressed Majlis-e-Tarheem. Zakir Asim Hussain highlighted the importance and respect of mothers. Journalists, lawyers, government officials, politicians and people from all walks of life attended.

